Ethereum Challenges Hackers to Attack Proposed 2.0 Networks By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Challenges Hackers to Attack Proposed 2.0 Networks
The Foundation has launched public “attack networks” for Ethereum 2.0 based on existing stable clients.
The networks are designed to give security researchers a sandbox environment where they can try to break Ethereum 2.0’s networks by exploiting potential issues in the clients. Currently, there are two “beta-0” attack networks based on the Lighthouse and Prysm clients, built respectively by Sigma Prime and Prysmatic Labs.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.