ERC-20 Tokens Make up About 50% of Entire ETH Blockchain By Cointelegraph

ERC-20 Tokens Make up About 50% of Entire ETH Blockchain
With the five-year anniversary of the blockchain less than two weeks away, the market cap performance of ERC-20 tokens has skyrocketed to almost achieve parity with that of Ether.
Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto analytics firm Messari, said in a July 17 newsletter that over the past two months, the market cap of all ERC-20 tokens has shot up to roughly $25.6 billion, about 49% of the total assets on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, $52.6 billion.
