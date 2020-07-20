ER Cast Photos: Then and Now

It’s hard to believe that NBC’s hit medical drama ER premiered over 25 years ago, but that might just be because we rewatch the series all the time on Hulu.

Back in 1994 — before Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) dominated primetime TV — ER debut and kickstarted the career of several household names like George Clooney, Julianna Marguiles, and Noah Wyle. And sure, most of us were too busy swooning over Dr. Doug Ross to give our full attention to goings-on of County General Hospital, but this primetime drama managed to create some historic storylines such as the shocking death of Lucy Knight (Kellie Martin), Jeanie’s (Gloria Reuben) HIV positive diagnosis, and Romano’s (Paul McCrane) helicopter accident.

Decades later, the cast is still moving and shaking with the best of them in Hollywood, and like a fine wine, they’ve only gotten better with age. From John Stamos to Ming Na Wen to Linda Cardinelli, check out what the cast is up to now all these years later.