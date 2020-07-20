England need seven West Indies wickets to win second #raisethebat Test and level series | Cricket News





Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite on the final day of the second Test

England are closing in on a series-levelling win over the West Indies in the second #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford, reducing the tourists to 25-3 by lunch on the last day.

England began the day 37-2 in their second innings, leading by 219, but a superb onslaught from Ben Stokes (78no off 57 balls) saw 92 runs added in 11 overs, leaving the West Indies 312 to chase in 85 overs.

Any hopes of the Windies reaching that target, or holding out for a draw that would ensure they retain the Wisden Trophy – leading the series 1-0 – were dealt a massive blow as Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes bowled brilliantly with the new ball for England.

Broad drew an edge behind from John Campbell (4) fifth ball, though it was a rather muted appeal and a thin nick was only confirmed on review.

Woakes then pinned the usually dogged Kraigg Brathwaite (12) in front of his stumps, while Broad dismantled Shai Hope’s in the very next over, West Indies’ double centurion in a famous, final-day win at Headingley three years’ ago gone for seven.

Earlier in the morning, Stokes smashed three huge sixes in passing fifty to help set-up England’s declaration, though the West Indies will rue dropping him on 29 – Campbell shelling a simple chance at deep extra cover.

Joe Root was the only England wicket to fall in pursuit of quick runs, the captain run out for 22.

