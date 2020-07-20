Elise Neal Reveals That Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Unhappiness Led Her To Leave The Sitcom ‘All Of Us’

There has been a lot of talk about the marriage of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, after Jada confirmed that she was once involved in an entanglement with August Alsina.

Many fans have been weighing in on the past marital struggles that both Will and Jada revealed in a recent episode of “Red Table Talk,” and some of their industry peers have been weighing in on the situation and giving their opinion as well.

During a recent interview with Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast, Elise Neal talked about her personal experience working with the couple and how it caused her to walk away from the sitcom she worked on with them.

When asked about her thoughts on everything that Will and Jada currently have going on, Elise said, “If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others. I wasn’t happy on that set because people treated me in a way I could tell they were unhappy. Bottom line is, their marriage, they decided what their marriage is going to be, they decided that a long time ago. I’m not involved in their marriage, they know what’s going on in their marriage if they decide they are gonna come together, and that’s the type of marriage that they want and they’re okay with that we are not able to judge that.”

She continued, “I have had a lot of fun on other jobs that I’ve done, and a lot of people know I exited that set early. And yeah I’m going to be happy to say, ‘yeah I miss the money,’ but I didn’t miss not coming to work happy. I was not happy because they were not happy, and I wasn’t being treated fairly because they were not happy.”

Starts at 0:55 mark.

“All of Us,” which was created by Will and Jada, starred LisaRaye, Duane Martin, and Elise Neal, and was on television for four seasons after premiering in 2003.

