Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Goes Neon Blue in Bold Hair Makeover

Zaya Wade debuts her new hair through a post shared by the retired basketball player that sees her smiling ear to ear as she hangs out in the pool with her dad.

It looks like Zaya Wade has grown tired of rocking pink hair. Less than a year after shocking people with her bold hair makeover, the daughter of Dwyane Wade has switched her pink hair color to a new and arguably even bolder color, neon blue.

She debuted her new look via the retired basketball player’s Instagram account. In the photo shared on the social media site, Zaya could be seen smiling ear to ear as she enjoyed her time in the pool that matched the color of her hair. “Love wins,” so Dwyane wrote alongside the snap, adding several blue heart emojis.

Many are loving her new look, with the post garnering more than 450,000 likes as of press time. “Love the blue, Zaya,” one person wrote in the comment section. “I love the BLUE. I might have to get it,” another equally loved Zaya’s hair makeover. On the other hand, an individual wrote, “That color compliments her skin.”

Not a few also decided to leave transphobic comments, but Dwyane responded to none of them. After all, the former NBA star has always been vocal about his support for his daughter ever since she came out as a transgender. Speaking of his support to his daughter during an appearance on “Good Morning America” earlier this year, Dwyane said, “My daughter was my first interaction when it comes to having to deal with this conversation.”

He continued, “Hopefully I’m dealing with it the right way. … Inside our home we see the smile on my daughter’s face, we see the confidence that she’s able to walk around and be herself and that’s when you know you’re doing right.” He later added, “It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out what she likes and who she is.”