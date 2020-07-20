Dreamworld’s parent company faces $4.5 million fine as charges laid over 2016 ride tragedy

Dreamworld’s parent company faces a massive fine of $4.5 million after it was charged multiple times over the 2016 tragedy which claimed four lives in Queensland.

Ardent Leisure today confirmed it had been hit with three charges following an assessment by an independent prosecutor from Workplace Health and Safety, according to a statement given to the ASX.

The three Category 2 charges, filed today in the Brisbane Magistrates Court, were made pursuant to the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 and carry a maximum fine of $1.5 million each.

In its statement to the ASX, Ardent Leisure Group apologised for the four fatalities and stated the company had undergone “considerable” change.

The company claimed to have taken “substantive and proactive steps” to improve safety at the park.