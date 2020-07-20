Dr. Fauci to throw ceremonial first pitch of MLB season

The Washington Nationals will have a special guest on hand when they begin their defense of their first World Series championship.

Ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day showdown between the Nationals and New York Yankees, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park.

Via an official statement, the Nationals announced:

The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23. Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.

Yankees at Nationals is the first part of an Opening Day doubleheader that concludes with the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to a 60-game regular season played amid the coronavirus pandemic.