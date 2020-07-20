Disney and Facebook no longer friends after major advertising cuts

It’s the latest setback for the social network, which is facing a growing advertising boycott over its policies and actions on hate speech on its platforms.



The Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, said the frame for Disney’s pullback was not clear.



The report did not say whether Disney is officially joining the ad boycott.



Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to a Sunday message seeking comment.



The economic fallout from the pandemic has also cut into companies’ advertising budgets.



Facebook said it does not comment on individual advertisers.

“Billions of dollars (are invested) each year to keep our community safe and continuously work with outside experts to review and update our policies,” Facebook said.

