DeFi Token Rally Pushes Aave (LEND), (SNX) Market Cap Above Maker (MKR) By Cointelegraph

DeFi Token Rally Pushes Aave (LEND), (SNX) Market Cap Above Maker (MKR)
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens continue to make drastic moves on the price charts, compensating for Bitcoin’s low volatility which has recently hit a three year high. Earlier today, Aave (LEND) and Synthetix Network (SNX) token briefly surpassed MakerDAO’s (MKR) token as each rallied to $0.375 and $4.09 respectively.
The ‘flippening’ was short-lived and MKR has now reclaimed its position above LEND, SNX and Compound (COMP) and currently sits at number 28 on Coinmarketcap with a market capitalization of $453 million.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.