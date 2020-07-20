Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan to Reunite on the Big Screen?

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. The film was a hit and Deepika’s diva like looks and innocent eyes caught the attention of the audience in a jiffy. Soon she went on her journey to the top and on the way she reunited with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Now latest reports around the actors are that they will be seen romancing each other in War director Siddharth Anand’s next.

A source told a leading entertainment portal, “Deepika has locked her dates for a big YRF film. She will mostly be romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s big actioner. The production house has been in talks with the actress for the film but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, because of the Covid 19 scare around the country, they are yet to lock in dates for the schedules of the film. Once that is done, Deepika will work around her date schedule for the film. Right now, she has just been approached for the film and she has liked the script as well. It’s a powerful role for the female lead as well.”

The big project was set to be announced at the grand celebration of Yash Raj Films’ 50 years, however due to the pandemic the makers had to change the plans. The source spoke about the same and said, “Pre-Covid, the team had planned a huge event to announce all the big films with all the big actors who are starring in it, to commemorate YRF’s 50th year celebrations. Deepika and SRK’s film with the WAR director will also be announced as part of the YRF 50 announcement list, next month on Yashji’s birthday.” Well, we surely can’t wait for this one.