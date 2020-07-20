Deals: HomePod Returns to $199.99 at Best Buy ($99 Off)

Apple’s HomePod has returned to the price of $199.99 today at Best Buy. This sale is a solid $99 discount on the original $299.00 price of the HomePod, and it’s one that Best Buy has offered a few times throughout 2020.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price also represents one of the lowest we’ve ever tracked for a new HomePod. Best Buy offers free next-day delivery for select qualifying items in the United States, and there are also options to pick up devices at a local store. Both the White and Space Gray color options are on sale at Best Buy.

$99 OFF HomePod for $199.99

