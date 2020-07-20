Dark Noise ambient sound app for iPhone and iPad adds custom mixes, iCloud syncing, more

Dark Noise is a popular iPhone and iPad app that lets you play ambient noise to sleep, focus, and relax. A new update for Dark Noise today brings a variety of new features, including iCloud syncing, new sounds, iPad cursor support, and more.

One of the headlining new features of Dark Noise 2 is support for creating custom mixes. Essentially, you can mix multiple sounds together to create a personalized mix with multiples of the same sound or completely different sounds. Simply tap the “Create” button in the app and you can string together multiple sounds with ease.

Directly in Dark Noise, you can even build custom animated icons for your mixes, or import images and anime GIFs from the Photo Library. The entire process of creating custom mixes is seamless.

Dark Noise 2 also brings support for iCloud syncing, which means all of your favorites and custom mixes will sync between your devices using iCloud. There are also eight completely new sounds in the Dark Noise catalog: Rain on Tent, Wind Chimes, Windy Trees, Seagulls, Lake, Ship Deck, Flag, and Lullaby.

Finally, Dark Noise 2 adds new custom icons for your home screen, as well as support for trackpad and mouse navigation on iPadOS. Here’s the full change log for the update:

Create Mix: Build your own custom mix from any number of sounds. Mix multiple of the same sound for even more variety! Animated icons can be built using the new icon creator or images or animated GIFs can be imported from the Photo Library.

iCloud Syncing: Custom mixes and favorites will now sync to all of your devices using iCloud! No need to sign in or configure anything, your data will simply follow you to all of your Apple devices.

8 New Sounds: New sounds have been added to the Dark Noise catalogue for playing on their own or added to mixes including: Rain on Tent, Wind Chimes, Windy Trees, Seagulls, Lake, Ship Deck, Flag, and Lullaby.

iPad Pointer Support: Navigate Dark Noise 2 using a trackpad or mouse with full pointer support on the iPad.

New Icons: Inspired by the new design of macOS Big Sur a skeuomorphic icon was added to the list of custom icons. And the new Launched icon is in honor of the podcast of the same name by Dark Noise developer Charlie.

And More! Bug fixes, improved shortcuts support, and a rewritten audio engine, and even a new “Auto Volume” experimental feature round out the biggest update yet.

Dark Noise is one of my favorite apps for iPhone and iPad, offering a modern and full-featured solution for accessing ambient noises that are great for sleeping, focusing, and much more. You can get Dark Noise on the App Store as a one-time purchase of $5.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: