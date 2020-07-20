Daniel Ricciardo ‘frustrated’ as stewards admit Styrian GP call was wrong

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “frustrated” after stewards clarified the circumstances surrounding an incident between the Renault driver and Lance Stroll in the closing stages of last week’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Stroll created controversy when he passed Ricciardo into turn three on the penultimate lap, but the Racing Point driver was unable to make the corner and ran off the track, forcing Ricciardo off as well.

Despite an investigation after the race, Stroll was allowed to keep his position.

At the time, Ricciardo labelled it a “desperate” move rather than a legitimate pass.

“He didn’t really get past, he forced both of us off the track,” Ricciardo said immediately after the Styrian race.

Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault leads Lance Stroll in the Racing Point during the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

With the benefit of a week to consider their position, the stewards have clarified the situation, although the results from the race will stand.

“If it happens again today then we’d swap positions,” Ricciardo said at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I think after the facts, they accepted that they would have done something different. But once Sunday night passes and Monday rolls over, the results are fixed. And you can’t go back and switch positions or anything. So obviously a bit frustrated.”

Ricciardo made it clear that the only reason he left the track was to avoid a collision with Stroll.

“There is a little bit of comfort knowing that that [move] wouldn’t stick, moving forward. So, I guess we can take that. But I just felt like at the time, it should have been more clear and more obvious,” he said.

“And some of the conversation was also around me going off the track. But obviously, it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t drive off there for good fun. And we discussed it. They basically admitted they would do it differently next time.”

Relations between the Renault and Racing Point teams have been strained in the last week. As well as the on-track drama between Ricciardo and Stroll, Renault have protested the legality of the Racing Point car, which they claim uses parts sourced from the all-conquering Mercedes team.

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll before his controversial move in the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

While certain elements are able to be shared between teams, Renault claims Racing Point’s brake ducts, which must be designed by each team, are the same as the 2019 Mercedes brake ducts.

Renault protested again after this morning’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“They [Renault] have the right to protest other grands prix until this matter is adjudicated, and Racing Point have the right to run with these components or other components,” Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s technical boss, said.

“I think it is likely that we will see therefore, for formality reasons, protests potentially.”

No date has yet been set for a hearing.