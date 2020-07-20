Cyclical stocks knock Europe lower, focus on EU talks By

© . The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt



() – European shares fell on Monday, dragged down by cyclical sectors amid a surge in coronavirus cases globally, while investors remained cautiously optimistic about the ongoing talks over an EU-wide recovery fund.

An index of eurozone shares () were down 0.5%, with the euro jumping to a four-month high. [FRX/]

EU leaders were making progress after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned the discussions could still fall apart.

The broader European equities index () also fell 0.5%, while Asian markets remained subdued as coronavirus cases increased in many countries. [GLOB/MKTS]

Travel & leisure () fell 2.2%, the biggest sectoral decliner in Europe, while oil & gas companies (), automakers () and banks () dropped more than 1% each.

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Gruppe AG (S:) declined 5.5% as it reported a 6% drop in assets under management from end-2019 in the six months through June.