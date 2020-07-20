Cursed Netflix Katherine Langford Sword

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Nimue can slay me with her sword any day.

The Netflix fantasy drama Cursed is officially here and it’s honestly exactly what we need right now. Wolves and witches? Forbidden love? Daniel Sharman with a man bun?? Sign me UP.


Netflix

The series, based on Tom Wheeler’s novel of the same name, is a reimagining of the King Arthur legend.

Katherine Langford stars as Nimue, a heroine with mysterious powers who’s destined to become the Lady of the Lake. She sets out on a quest to deliver an ancient sword to Merlin and meets Arthur along the way.

I personally am already obsessed with Nimue. But if we’re being honest, what I’m really obsessed with is watching Katherine Langford with a SWORD.

Fortunately, the internet has let me know that I am not alone in my undying love for Nimue and her sword. Here are some of the best reactions to Katherine Langford’s performance in Cursed:

3.

Reasons why you should watch #CursedNetflix

1. Katherine Langford
2. The stunning cinematography
3. Daniel as the Weeping Monk
4. Katherine Langford with a sword
5. Katherine Langford again

5.

Would watch Katherine Langford wielding a sword and murdering men for hours #Cursed #CursedNetflix

Would watch Katherine Langford wielding a sword and murdering men for hours #Cursed #CursedNetflix

6.

I’m so absolutely in love with this show and the plot the plot: #Cursed #CursedNetflix

I’m so absolutely in love with this show and the plot

the plot:

#Cursed #CursedNetflix

7.

Katherine Langford weilding a sword, it's a big W and i want more from her #CursedNetflix INCREDIBLE

Katherine Langford weilding a sword, it’s a big W and i want more from her #CursedNetflix
INCREDIBLE

9.

This photo of Katherine Langford in a lake with a sword convinces me that strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is an entirely reasonable basis for a system of government.

This photo of Katherine Langford in a lake with a sword convinces me that strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is an entirely reasonable basis for a system of government.

10.

Everyone: ooh, Arthur’s so dreamy! 😍😱 Me: that bitch had the audacity to steal Nimue’s sword?!?!? Slay him, girl. Literally. 🗡 #Cursed

Everyone: ooh, Arthur’s so dreamy! 😍😱

Me: that bitch had the audacity to steal Nimue’s sword?!?!? Slay him, girl. Literally. 🗡

#Cursed

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR