Cursed Netflix Katherine Langford Sword

Nimue can slay me with her sword any day.
The Netflix fantasy drama Cursed is officially here and it’s honestly exactly what we need right now. Wolves and witches? Forbidden love? Daniel Sharman with a man bun?? Sign me UP.
Katherine Langford stars as Nimue, a heroine with mysterious powers who’s destined to become the Lady of the Lake. She sets out on a quest to deliver an ancient sword to Merlin and meets Arthur along the way.
I personally am already obsessed with Nimue. But if we’re being honest, what I’m really obsessed with is watching Katherine Langford with a SWORD.
Fortunately, the internet has let me know that I am not alone in my undying love for Nimue and her sword. Here are some of the best reactions to Katherine Langford’s performance in Cursed:
