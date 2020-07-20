Cursed ending: Viewers demand season 2 following ‘magnificent’ cliffhanger

Netflix users are eagerly waiting for the streaming service to renew Cursed following its huge cliffhanger.

The new series, created by Tom Wheeler and Sin City‘s Frank Miller, is a fresh retelling of the King Arthur legend following a young sorceress named Nimue (Katherine Langford).

Episodes, which show Nimue joining Arthur on a mission to save her people, have divided critics, with some hailing the performances and others comparing it to the weaker seasons of Game of Thrones.





Those who enjoyed the series, though, tore through the 10 episodes, and were anguished to find it ended on a huge cliffhanger.

“What a cliffhanger AARRRGGGHHH!!!” one viewer wrote, adding: “Can’t wait for Cursed S2… Release now pleeaaaasseeee.”

Another added: “So I just finished season one. THAT ENDING. I need season two!!! Netflix, don’t leave me hanging!”

One person called the cliffhanger “massive”, adding: “There must be a second season.”

Someone else said that “will never forgive” Netflix if there is not a second season: “You’ve already made me yell expletives at my TV with that cliffhanger.”

Cursed is currently the number one most-watched title on Netflix in the UK.

















Australian actor Langford is best known for her role in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which drew to a controversial close earlier this year.