Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston ready to mentor club’s next generation

Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston has revealed he is open to taking on a role at the club that allows him to have an on-field impact.

Thurston’s beloved club have slid down the NRL ladder since his retirement at the end of 2018, with 2015 premiership-winning coach Paul Green sacked this weekend.

While he laughed off suggestions that he would become the Cowboys coach, he admitted that the club’s recent struggles have made him envisage a role which will allow him to have an impact on the young players coming through the system.

“I’ve started thinking about that a lot more lately, given the position the club has been in,” Thurston told Nine’s 100% Footy when asked about a new role at the Cowboys.

“The stuff that I’ve been involved with in the club has been totally off-field.

Thurston retired from the game at the end of the 2018 season after a stellar 294-game career (AAP )

“I wanted to develop myself in going to different types of meetings with our CEO and chairman to get that experience in the boardroom which I have missed playing rugby league.

“It’s all been about my personal development, but seeing the state the club is in now, it’s probably time in the next year or so to have a look at that.

“I’m emotionally attached to the club, I love the club and to be able to help nurture those young blokes coming through that we’ve seen, hopefully we can see the club back at its best in the next few years.”

League legend Phil Gould said the club should “absolutely” consider bringing Thurston in as an official mentor or assistant coach.

“Johnathan has got a lot of things outside of football that have been created through his profile and he does wonderful things with his own personal foundation,” he said.

“But football nous is his greatest asset and it can be transferred to younger players to help them out, and I’m sure he’d like to do that.”