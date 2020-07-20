Cowboys’ Lawrence on fence regarding reporting to camp

While the 28-year-old is in great health, he must also consider his family’s best interest. For Lawrence, that means considering the health of his wife and a baby due to arrive in October. As he explained to ESPN’s Todd Archer, it makes deciding whether or not to report for camp a difficult decision.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, talking with my team and trying to figure out as many details as possible before I make a decision and have it set in stone,” Lawrence said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Shoot, I love to ride with my brothers and play the game of football. When I have to take that away from myself, it’s hard and I don’t want to make a decision like that. But I also have to make sure I’m taking care of my family. Family is No. 1. After the game of football is done, that’s the only thing I have to depend on, so I’ve got to take care of them.”

While the NFL announced Saturday that training camps will start on time, it’s no guarantee players show up for their report date without a firm plan for player safety. The NFL Players Association is fighting for daily COVID-19 testing and greater protocols, which it might want before players hit the field.

Because Texas is a hot spot for the coronavirus, it makes even more sense for Lawrence to really consider his options. Even if it means giving up part of his $25 million signing bonus, a penalty for skipping camp, Lawrence might have to do what’s best for his family.