Conor McGregor Spotted Smoking Giant BLUNT; Too Much Weed!!

MTO News obtained images of Conor McGregor as he and his family continue their relaxing vacation in the south of France.

Conor was seen in a very good mood after he’s seen enjoying a solo smoking session while lounging on the beach.

Here are the images:

Conor is an Irish retired professional mixed martial artist and boxer. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.[10] As of July 14, 2020, he is #10 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and #4 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

He is a former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion. In 2015, at UFC 194, he defeated José Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship via knockout 13 seconds into the first round, which is the fastest victory in UFC title fight history. Upon defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

In his debut boxing match, he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, having headlined five out of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events.

His headline bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His boxing match with Mayweather drew 4.3 million PPV buys in North America, the second most in history.