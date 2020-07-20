Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence gets engaged

Trevor Lawrence is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry. The Clemson quarterback popped the question Friday night on the field at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

“You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Lawrence and Mowry met in high school in Cartersville, Ga. They have been dating for four years.

Mowry, who plays soccer for Anderson University in South Carolina, called the moment the “easiest YES of my life.”

“Woke up feeling like this — overwhelmed and full of JOY!” she said on Instagram. “Someone pinch me . . .”

Lawrence, who was one of the top quarterback prospects in the country before committing to Clemson, led the Tigers to a national championship his freshman season and helped Clemson return to the title game in January.

The 6-6 college football star is widely regarded as a potential top pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.