Chris Johns calls for Broncos review into Paul White, Darren Lockyer, Karl Morris positions

Brisbane Broncos legend Chris Johns has called for the positions of chairman Karl Morris, CEO Paul White and director Darren Lockyer to be reviewed before a decision is made on head coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

Seibold’s position has come under major pressure in recent weeks, with reports that the club has given him a 10-game ultimatum following the Broncos’ disastrous 48-0 loss to the Wests Tigers.

Johns slammed the reported ultimatum handed down to Seibold as “idiotic”, and called on the club to hold an independent review into its leadership before any further moves.

“You’ve really got to look deep into this problem. It hasn’t just happened this year,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“The same problem we’ve got now, the same people were presiding over the old problems. You’ve got a CEO that’s been there for 10-12 years with no success, Darren Lockyer from a board member and the acquisition panel, Peter Nolan, and then you’ve got the chairman presiding over it as well.

Chris Johns wants to see the position of Broncos CEO Paul White come under pressure (AAP)

“I just don’t know how you can expect to have any change unless you get rid of the people that have been making the same decisions for the last three or four years.

“It’s just extraordinary that there’s not pressure being mounted on them for what they’ve been doing. There needs to be an independent review taken out.

“They’re suggesting at the moment that they’re going to have a review of what’s happening, 10 weeks ago the chairman, Darren Lockyer, the CEO, they were talking about top four and now they’re talking about long-term plans. It’s just all over the shop.

“You can’t have the people that have been a part of the problem, Lockyer, Karl Morris and Paul White, as part of review committee. They’re the people that should be getting reviewed. They’re having a review, well you can’t review yourselves.

“We need to get some people in there to really shake this place up and make some major changes in order to give the coach and the players a chance to do what they have to do.”

The pressure is on Broncos coach Anthony Seibold after the extremely poor start to the season (AAP)

The Broncos have also come under fire from several ex-players, including Glenn Lazarus and Gorden Tallis for not being welcoming.

According to Johns, who is the chairman of the Broncos Old Boys, while it is important to have the club’s legends involved, the problem of the leadership is more pertinent.

“It’s part of the jigsaw puzzle, but it’s not the main reason for this,” he said.

“We need to try and get some sort of connection and to try and help. It’s no good sitting on the sidelines and criticising all the time, we’ve all got to try and be a part of the solution, but at the moment I don’t think the people in the decision-making places are giving any support to the coach.

“Getting the Old Boys back and having more interaction is going to help, but it’s not the solution to fix everything.”

The Broncos’ on-field performances have gone from bad to worse since the season’s restart (Getty)

Johns refused to commit to whether Seibold was the right man for the Broncos going forward, again calling on the club to review its leadership before deciding on the coach’s future.

“I always find that the foundations of the house have got to be right if you want to build something special,” he said.

“The CEO, the chairman and the committees they’ve put together to build what Anthony Seibold is about aren’t the right people.

“We’ve got to get a review in there to find out what’s going wrong and then figure out if he’s the right coach.

“To start with, let’s get rid of the top three and get some people in there that can actually make a difference.”