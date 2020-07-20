China Adds a New City to Their Fintech Pilot Initiative By Cointelegraph

China Adds a New City to Their Fintech Pilot Initiative
The People’s Bank of China has officially added Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province, to the list of regions carrying out fintech innovation supervision pilots, according to local news on July 20.
Industry insiders believe that Chengdu’s official approval will further accelerate fintech innovation and actively help Chengdu build a regional fintech center with international influence.
