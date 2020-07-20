Chase Stokes Shares Thoughts on Watching ‘Outer Banks’ Success With Madelyn Cline as Girlfriend

Instagram

During an interview on ‘Today’, the lead actor of the hit Netflix series talks about his decision to take his romance with the actress playing Sarah Cameron off screen.

“Outer Banks” stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are enjoying watching “the success of it all together” after the Netflix co-stars’ friendship turned romantic.

The actor revealed to fans last month that in addition to being a couple on the show, the two are dating in real life as well, and Chase opened up on the pair’s decision to take its romance off screen during an interview on U.S. TV show “Today“.

“It was cool to work with somebody you’re really good friends with,” he said. “And to take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool.”

Chase added: “I was talking to my mum about it … it was cute and fun and it’s super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it all together.”

The 27-year-old and Madelyn, 22, play John B and Sarah Cameron in the hit Netflix show, with fans delighted as their characters pursued a romance despite various obstacles in their way.

The first season of the programme ended with John B and Sarah presumed dead by their friends and family after being caught up in a storm at sea. However, the pair actually survived, and was seen being rescued by another boat that was heading to the Bahamas.

Multiple seasons of the show, which topped Netflix charts worldwide upon its release in April, are planned, according to showrunners.