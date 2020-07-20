Championship: West Brom vs QPR; Brentford vs Barnsley to be shown on final day | Football News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

West Brom vs QPR and Brentford vs Barnsley picked for coverage on final day of Championship season on Wednesday, July 22.

Last Updated: 20/07/20 8:08am

has announced the two games that will be shown on the final day of the Championship season, as West Brom and Brentford push for automatic promotion.

A thrilling Championship promotion race will go to the wire on Wednesday, July 22, with West Brom and Brentford two of the sides still able to go up automatically.

West Brom are in pole position with a one-point lead over Brentford, and they host QPR on the final day of the season – in a game live on Football from 7pm. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. You will also be able to see Fulham goals as they go in as they head to Wigan in hope of sneaking into the top two.

Brentford need the Baggies to slip up and take advantage by bettering their result against Barnsley. You can watch that one on Mix from 7pm. Kick-off is also at 7.30pm.

Leeds face Swansea in front of the cameras

Confirmed Championship games live on

Wed July 22: West Brom vs QPR, 7.30pm – Live on Football

Wed July 22: Brentford vs Barnsley, 7.30pm – Live on Mix

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on

Wednesday, July 22 (all 7.30pm)

Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley, Mix
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers, Football
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Swans to Glide into play-off spot?

