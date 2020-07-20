Championship: West Brom vs QPR; Brentford vs Barnsley to be shown on final day | Football News

West Brom vs QPR and Brentford vs Barnsley picked for coverage on final day of Championship season on Wednesday, July 22.
Last Updated: 20/07/20 8:08am
has announced the two games that will be shown on the final day of the Championship season, as West Brom and Brentford push for automatic promotion.
A thrilling Championship promotion race will go to the wire on Wednesday, July 22, with West Brom and Brentford two of the sides still able to go up automatically.
West Brom are in pole position with a one-point lead over Brentford, and they host QPR on the final day of the season – in a game live on
Football from 7pm. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. You will also be able to see Fulham goals as they go in as they head to Wigan in hope of sneaking into the top two.
Brentford need the Baggies to slip up and take advantage by bettering their result against Barnsley. You can watch that one on
Mix from 7pm. Kick-off is also at 7.30pm.
Leeds face Swansea in front of the cameras
Confirmed Championship games live on Wed July 22: West Brom vs QPR, 7.30pm – Live on Football Wed July 22: Brentford vs Barnsley, 7.30pm – Live on Mix All the Championship fixtures Wednesday, July 22 (all 7.30pm)
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley, Mix Bristol City vs Preston North End Cardiff City vs Hull City Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Reading vs Swansea City Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers, Football Wigan Athletic vs Fulham Swans to Glide into play-off spot?
