Caroline Wilson questions league silence on Jordan De Goey indecent assault charges, Collingwood Magpies news

Veteran AFL columnist Caroline Wilson has criticised the league for its silence on Collingwood star Jordan De Goey’s recent indecent assault charges stemming from a 2015 incident.

Despite calls from some parts of the community for De Goey to be stood down, the AFL allowed him to play and he starred with five goals in Collingwood’ Round 7 win.

Channel Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney was forced to apologise after seemingly referring to De Goey’s charges as a “hiccup” on the broadcast, but Wilson said the AFL’s silence was to blame for the iconic commentator’s blunder.

Wilson added that watching De Goey play following his charges made her feel “uncomfortable” and questioned why the AFL had been silent on the issue.

“Bruce McAvaney had to apologise after a rare clanger last Thursday night,” she told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Jordan De Goey returned to Collingwood’s line-up on Thursday with instant effect, booting five goals (Getty)

“It was uncomfortable viewing, but not as uncomfortable as I felt watching Jordan De Goey play and be (praised) after playing a great game for Collingwood while facing indecent assault charges, and not as uncomfortable as the AFL itself should have felt.

“Why should we expect the broadcaster not to muck up, and in this case deeply offend people, when we have received no explanation, no public commentary, in fact no communication or leadership at all from the AFL on this issue.

“It just goes to show that these truly troubling issues, and I understand complexities here, are not going to go away just because you’ve fobbed them off and stay silent.

“I didn’t expect to feel so uncomfortable as I did in the end. I know he played a great game of footy, and I know that he might be proven not guilty of these charges, but just imagine if he wasn’t.

Channel Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney was slammed for referring to the charges as a ‘hiccup’

“The fact that people were so upset by what Bruce said showed that the AFL really owed us an explanation.”

While stopping short of arguing that De Goey should be stood down by the league, Wilson said that the AFL should have issued a statement on the matter, rather than ignoring it.

“I was surprised, having spoken for background purposes to the AFL leaders on this issue, why they never came out and said anything when they did decide to let him play,” she said.

“It was like it was too hard, they should have said something.

Wilson said the AFL should have issued a public statement addressing De Goey’s charges (AAP)

“The AFL should have put out some sort of public statement as to why Jordan de Goey is playing and why they’ve decided not to take the position that is possible under AFL rules to actually say, ‘No, you can’t play’.

“They could do that, if they’re not going to do that they should have explained why. They should have said there’s an 18-month legal process. There needed to be an explanation.”

De Goey’s sensational return to Collingwood’s side proved to be short-lived, with the star forward set to miss up to eight weeks due to finger surgery, and Wilson suggested that the injury is likely to allow the AFL to maintain its silence on the matter.

“I hate to say it, but it’s probably a bit of a relief in a sense for the AFL PR machine that he’s not going to be playing now for a few weeks,” she said.

“They’re going to miss him, but it’s also going to be easier for them.”