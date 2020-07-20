Canada’s ‘Gas City’ looks to sell energy assets as costs of cleaning up aging wells balloon

Article content continued

One person familiar with this issue, and who spoke with the Post on condition of anonymity, said both the province and the AER are facing a delicate situation in dealing with environmental liabilities in Medicine Hat, which is Alberta’s sixth largest city with 63,000 residents.

“It’s very much a political issue,” the person said. “Do they have the political will to push Medicine Hat into insolvency?”

To deal with the backlog of thousands of orphan wells and tens of thousands of unproductive wells in Alberta, the federal government announced $1 billion in funding in April to help operators plug and remediate old wells. Alberta has also announced loans to the Orphan Well Association for a total of $335 million in two separate announcements in the last year.

Both the city and the province confirmed that Medicine Hat have applied for funding to remediate wells but declined to provide a value for how much funding would be allocated. The Medicine Hat News reported earlier this month the city would receive $1 million in funding for well clean up.

