Camila Mendes Blames Coronavirus Lockdown for Her Struggle in Furnishing New Home

During an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, the ‘Riverdale’ actress admits she has been using her free time amid the pandemic to buy her first California home.

“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes‘ brand new Los Angeles home is “literally empty” because she has been struggling to furnish the pad during the coronavirus lockdown.

The busy actress, who also appears in hit new Hulu movie “Palm Springs“, spends most of her time in Vancouver, Canada, where “Riverdale” is filmed, but while the show has been on hiatus to the pandemic, Camila seized the opportunity to buy her first California home, splurging $1.9 million (£1.5 million) on a secluded, three-bedroom Silver Lake pad with a view of the Hollywood sign.

“Finally, I have a home in L.A.,” she told U.S. TV show “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. “I couldn’t say that for the longest time until now… because up until this point I’ve been living in furnished rentals. Now I’m buying furniture and building this home and I am literally living in an empty house.”

That’s because the 26-year-old is facing a few challenges when it comes to filling her new place during the COVID crisis.

“Everything is delayed. It’s impossible,” she groaned. “I’m, like, just having to ask people, ‘Have you used this couch, is it comfortable?’ Just talking to experts who actually know about these things.”





There are some advantages, though – she’s now an expert on certain home accessories.

“I’ve never talked about curtains more in my life!” she joked.