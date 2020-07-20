Bundaberg fire Spotted Dog Tavern Federal hotel destroyed in blaze, Queensland news

Dozens of people have been evacuated from a backpacker’s hostel and pub in Bundaberg, Queensland after the site went up in flames.

Emergency crews were called to the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Hotel on Bourbong Street, after flames were seen coming from the location just before 11pm yesterday.

More than 60 people were evacuated by police and fire crews as several trucks attended the scene.

Police have set up several exclusion zones around the hotel and pub, with road closures at Bourbong Street and Maryborough Street, Bingera Street, Burrum Street and Quay Street and Woongarra Street.

There are no reported injuries and residents in surrounding streets are advised to follow instructions from police.