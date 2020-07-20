Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Lexy Panterra on His Engagement to Nicola Peltz: He’s ‘Too Immature’

Instagram

The 30-year-old dancer and performer says in a new interview that she thinks the eldest son of David Beckham is rushing things with his engagement considering that he never dates a woman for too long.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz may be one of the happiest couples on earth following their engagement. However, apparently one particular person isn’t thrilled with the news. In a new interview, Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra throws a shade at the 21-year-old as she sounds skeptical over his engagement.

“I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged,” Lexy, who dated the eldest son of David Beckham for a year in 2017, told The Sun. “It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”

The dancer and performer went on to say that she thought Brooklyn was rushing things considering that he never dated a woman for too long. “I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes,” she added. “There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

During the interview, Lexy also recalled how she became romantically involved with Brooklyn, sharing that it started after their meeting at the Coachella music festival in 2017. As for why they went separate ways, the 30-year-old blamed it on Brooklyn.

“We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend,” she explained. She also added that distance pushed them further apart, “I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure.”

“It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest,” she continued. “The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.”

She revealed that engagement was never brought into discussion during the time they were together, and that she was not interested in taking their relationship to the next level either. “We never talked about getting engaged. I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what? There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money and I don’t need that,” she said.

Brooklyn proposed to Nicola in June and confirmed the engagement on his Instagram account in July. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [love emoji] I love you baby xx,” the aspiring photographer wrote on the photo-sharing site.