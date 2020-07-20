Brisbane Broncos Anthony Seibold ultimatum: KevinWalters, Laurie Daley reaction

Broncos legend Kevin Walters has cast doubt over reports that under-fire coach Anthony Seibold has been given a target of five wins from the remaining 10 games this season in order to keep his job.

The apparent ultimatum from the Broncos board made news in the aftermath to their 48-0 hammering at the hands of the Wests Tigers, although it has not been confirmed by anyone at the club.

Whether the ultimatum story is on the money or not, it has taken on a life of its own in recent days with commentators across the game weighing in on its value.

Phil Gould bluntly described it as “stupid” if true on Nine’s The Sunday Footy Show yesterday and Walters shared that sentiment on Radio’s The Big Sports Breakfast this morning, saying “I don’t believe that’s true”.

“The expectation of winning five from 10 for mine would be something that hasn’t come from the board, it’s probably been made up or something, I’m not sure,” Walters said, before asking Laurie Daley if he could believe that a board would make that decision.

“I can’t believe that would be true because you’re either backing him or sacking him now,” Daley replied.

“You can’t have it where he wins five games, which is a 50 per cent record between now and the end of the year, and that convinces you that he’s the man to take you forward.

“You either make your decision now and you put your hand up and you say, ‘you know what, boys we got this wrong. We got it horribly wrong, we made a mistake, but this is where we’re going now,’ rather than waiting another five or 10 weeks.

“You just imagine all the pressure, all the speculation? You haven’t won this week, you haven’t won that week. I don’t believe it’s happened but if it has it’s ridiculous.”

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

Daley added that the Broncos should know by now whether or not Seibold was the right coach to lead them into the future.

The scrutiny on Seibold’s position is only likely to increase after the Cowboys made the surprise decision to sack premiership-winning coach Paul Green this morning.

Green was reportedly told last Thursday that he was to be let go with an agreement made that he would coach yesterday’s game against the Panthers before saying his goodbyes to the players.

Despite overseeing a difficult last couple of years in North Queensland, Green is still a highly rated coach by many and as soon as the news of his sacking broke, speculation went into overdrive that he would land at the Broncos should they decide Seibold’s time is up.

Following their humbling defeat on Friday night, Seibold looks set to make significant team changes for this Friday’s clash with the Storm, with a completely revamped spine put in place for this morning’s training session.

After weeks of calls to dump the misfiring halves combination of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft, it appears that Tom Dearden will be brought in to steer the ship against the Storm, with Croft shifted one wide to five-eighth and Milford back at fullback.

It could be Seibold’s last roll of the dice to get something out of a nightmare season, with Green’s shadow now looming large.

