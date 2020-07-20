Braves’ Freddie Freeman details scary coronavirus battle

Freddie Freeman is happy to be healthy again after a scary experience with COVID-19.

During a press conference Saturday, the Braves first baseman revealed that he had a temperature that spiked to 104.5 degrees while battling the coronavirus and thought he was in danger of losing his life.

Freddie Freeman says his “scariest night” while battling COVID-19 was when his fever spiked to 104.5 degrees. The @Braves star said a prayer that night: “Please don’t take me.” pic.twitter.com/xm9DWaEtyl — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 18, 2020

MORE: Yankees TV broadcast forced into dark stadium because of pandemic

The crazy thing is is, Friday morning I woke up in a pool of sweat, [temperature gunned] my forehead and it said 98.2. So I had no fever that morning, and that was 7:30 in the morning. So I went — since I couldn’t go to the field, I had to wait for that test — I went and threw, I hit, I worked out and I ran at my house and felt completely fine. By 2 p.m., it hit me like a ton of bricks. … Friday night, that was the scariest night for me. I spiked to 104.5 fever. … I said a little prayer that night, because, you know, I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. So I said ‘please don’t take me.’ I wasn’t ready. It got a little worrisome that night for me.

Freeman said Saturday was his ninth consecutive day without symptoms. He said his wife and his aunt are both recovering after they tested positive for the disease.

“I feel great,” he said. “I only lost one pound. … I didn’t lose any strength.”

Freeman has received two negative tests for the coronavirus and has been cleared to play.

“I feel like I’m a kid in a candy store again,” Freeman said. “You forget sometimes how much you love this game. I did truly miss it. I was so excited when I got to the yard.”

Atlanta’s first home of the 2020 season is against the Rays on July 29.