Boosie Badazz Is Fine W/ NBA YoungBoy Shooting His Shot With His Baby Sister!!

Bradley Lamb
Boosie Badazz is unbothered that rapper NBA YoungBoy was shooting his shot with his baby sister last week.

While on Live, a follower asked Boosie how he felt about the rapper making a move on his younger sibling.

“What you gotta say about YB flirting with your sister?” Boosie read before replying — “I don’t give a f*ck. I don’t jump in front of no d*ck.”

