Boosie Badazz Is Fine W/ NBA YoungBoy Shooting His Shot With His Baby Sister!!

Boosie Badazz is unbothered that rapper NBA YoungBoy was shooting his shot with his baby sister last week.

While on Live, a follower asked Boosie how he felt about the rapper making a move on his younger sibling.

“What you gotta say about YB flirting with your sister?” Boosie read before replying — “I don’t give a f*ck. I don’t jump in front of no d*ck.”

Boosie’s sister appeared to be flattered by the attention from YoungBoy, but he is currently boo’d up with girlfriend, Jazz. Despite his current situation, when YB offered to fly his sister out to Atlanta, she agreed.

Earlier this year, Boosie faced backlash after confessing that he forced his young sons and nephews to receive oral sex from a grown woman.

Boosie told fans, “I’m training those boys, ask my nephews or any of my sons. When they were 12-13, they got head.” He added, “Hell yeah I got my f*cking son’s d*ck sucked.”