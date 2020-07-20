Blurry Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak hints at camera upgrades and gold model

A leaked and extremely blurry photo of what appears to be Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 has appeared online. Phone leaker Ice Universe has published two photos of the device, revealing that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will likely arrive in a gold model and with some camera upgrades. It’s not clear exactly what the camera array consists of at the rear, but rumors have suggested the Galaxy Fold 2 will adopt the same camera as the Galaxy S20 Plus — which includes a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

The leaked image also shows the cover display on the front of the Galaxy Fold 2, but it doesn’t provide any clues as to whether this has been upgraded. Samsung’s original Fold had a 4.6-inch front display, with comically large bezels. The Fold’s main 7.3-inch display folded out, and there are persistent rumors this could be increased to 7.7 inches or 8 inches on the Galaxy Fold 2.

The general Galaxy Fold 2 form factor looks similar to the original, though. Samsung’s ill-fated Galaxy Fold suffered from a number of durability issues, resulting in a delayed launch. Broken review devices forced Samsung to rethink its Galaxy Fold launch, but even the tweaked version was still found to be fragile.

Separate rumors suggest the Galaxy Fold 2 will launch at a cheaper price point, with less storage. The original model started at $1,980, so any cost savings could help push dual-screen and foldable devices towards the mainstream.

We might learn more about Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 at the company’s press event on August 5th. Samsung is expected to launch its new lineup of Galaxy Note 20 devices, Galaxy Buds Live, a Tab S7 tablet, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, and a 5G version of Samsung’s foldable Z Flip.