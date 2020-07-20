Beverley Mitchell Unveils ‘Fitting’ Name for Newborn Third Child

Instagram

The former ‘7th Heaven’ actress and her husband, Michael Cameron, welcomed another daughter into their family of four a little over a year after opening up about her miscarriage.

–

Actress Beverley Mitchell is a new mum.

The former “7th Heaven” star and her husband Michael Cameron welcomed their third child, daughter Mayzel Josephine Cameron, earlier this month.

“My husband came up with it (the name) months and months and months and months ago,” Beverley tells Us Weekly. “As soon as he said it, I was pretty locked on it… When we met her, it was very clear that she was our little Miss Mayzel. She’s our Mayzie baby. It’s pretty fitting.”

<br />

Mitchell announced she was pregnant in March via Instagram, stating, “We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby…”

“The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky! Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT.”

Back in March 2019, the actress opened up about her miscarriage “heartache” on her blog, “Growing Up Hollywood”, revealing she had lost twins.

“I have come to terms with it and have been OK,” she wrote. “I talk about it often just because I don’t want to hide the fact that it happened. I had a miscarriage. I am not looking for sympathy just the acknowledgement that it happened, because what hurts the most, at least for me, is the dismissal of it.”

“I’ve been struggling. I’m physically fine but my heart hurts, and my mind is tired. My husband is a saint and has been so kind and supportive; he lets me feel what I need to but is there to pick up the pieces and just hold me.”

At the time, Mitchell confessed she knew she would become a mum again, adding, “In my heart I know we are not complete, I so strongly feel there is another little soul waiting to join our family, and that is where I struggle.”

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” star is also mum to Kenzie, seven, and Hutton, five.

Interestingly, there are also unconfirmed reports suggesting her “7th Heaven” co-star and good friend Jessica Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, are parents again.

According to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, the actress gave birth to a baby boy last week (ends July 17), and is currently resting at home in Montana with Justin, their five-year-old son Silas, and her mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel.