Benjamin Keough’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence One Week After His Death

“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat,” she continued. “I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Best-known for his family ties, Benjamin was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, and the grandchild of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

In addition to his famous grandmother, parents and older sister, Benjamin is survived by Lisa Marie’s 11-year-old twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

While Lisa Marie has yet to publicly comment on Benjamin’s death, her rep told E! News, “she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”