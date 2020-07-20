Azhar Ali XI vs Babar Azam XI – Highlights & Stats

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali scored a century that guided his Team Green to a six-wicket victory in the first intra-squad match at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

Azhar anchored a fourth-day run chase with a composed 120 from 225 balls after Team White, led by Babar Azam, had set a target of 353 in 89 overs.

Fakhar Zaman provided the initial thrust by smashing six sixes in a 128-ball 99 and Azhar paced his innings shrewdly before retiring with the finishing line in sight.

Asad Shafiq made 67 from 95 balls before he also retired leaving Iftikhar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed to complete victory in the evening sunshine with five balls to spare.

Despite the relaxed conclusion, the first of two warm-up matches has been a worthwhile exercise for a number of key players ahead of the first Test against England in just over two weeks.

Babar, another of the tourists’ key batsmen, also scored runs while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace and accuracy and spinner Yasir Shah twirled away for 31 overs in the match

It was also a memorable game for wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who followed an unbeaten half-century in the first innings by completing a century before Team White declared to set up a competitive final day.

Rizwan looked assured in both innings and two boundaries off Faheem Ashraf eased him through the nineties before a tuck off his hip against Naseem took him to three figures and prompted Azam to declare.

Pakistan have one more intra-squad game at Derby starting on Friday before the real business begins at Emirates Old Trafford on August 5.