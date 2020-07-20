Azealia Banks Drags Nick Cannon: That’s What You F*cking Get!!

Azealia Banks has no sympathy for Nick Cannon who was booted from ViacomCBS after he was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks.

“Azealia Banks voodoo is kicking in,” she said via Instagram Stories. “That’s what I’m talking about, n*ggas!”

And then she went in.

“This is a good day. How the hell did you get your whole show canceled though? How do you get canceled from your own sh*t? And how you wanna get on there talking that Hotep sh*t, that anti-Semite sh*t, that stupid ass bullsh*t but you had no problem disrespecting a f*cking Black woman on TV? You see? Dummy. Dummy. Dumb ass Black man! Now that’s what you fucking get, n*gga.”

Banks is talking about her appearance on his Wild ‘n Out show — where she was humiliated by Cannon and obviously has not forgiven him yet.

Cannon’s talk show has been postponed until 2021 and he is now seeking ownership of his popular show, Wild ‘n Out.