August Alsina Explains Why He Shared His Controversial Jada Pinkett Smith Tea

During his interview with Vulture, August Alsina explained why he decided to spill the beans on his previous relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth. I think because people didn’t have the truth, it allowed them to view me and my character a certain type of way,” he shared.

“And that started to really eat at my soul, but deeper than that, it started to f*ck with my partnerships and business relationships and money because of people seeing me as this reckless guy who’s, like, publicly announcing his love and pushing up on somebody’s wife, quote, unquote. That’s really the only reason I felt the need to speak my truth. A lot of those people in partnerships came back around and apologized like, “Oh, I’m sorry, my bad. I really didn’t know.”

So Jada’s confession may have helped him salvage his career.