August Alsina Explains Why He Shared His Controversial Jada Pinkett Smith Tea

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

During his interview with Vulture, August Alsina explained why he decided to spill the beans on his previous relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth. I think because people didn’t have the truth, it allowed them to view me and my character a certain type of way,” he shared.

