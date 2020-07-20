August Alsina Called Out Over Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Diss Song ‘Entanglements’

WENN

People come to the ‘Suicide Squad’ actor’s defense after the ‘No Love’ singer releases a track that makes reference to his affair with the ‘Gotham’ alum.

Social media users are not here for August Alsina‘s new song “Entanglements” featuring Rick Ross. Attempting to cash in on his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, the 27-year-old singer released the diss track aimed at the 48-year-old actress and her husband Will Smith over the weekend.

In the song, August details his sexual relationship with the “Matrix” star. “I’m bein’ honest baby, don’t want no strings attached,” he sings. “You just want a n***a that’s gon’ break your back/ I’m half? No, I ain’t ’bout to play with that/ You left your man to f**k with me, just to pay him back/ Don’t you know that’s cold-hearted?”





But people are not impressed with August’s song, calling him “petty” and “disrespectful” for making the song about his “entanglement” with Will’s wife. Taking the “Bad Boys for Life” actor’s side, they took to social media to blast the “I Luv This S**t” crooner.

“Will Smith doesn’t deserve all this disrespect, I dey feel second hand embarrassment for the man. August Alsina na actual b***h n***a,” one person reacted to the song on Twitter. A fan of Will wrote, “Somebody tell Will Smith if he needs me to bounce August Alsina for the disrespect I got him! ‘Entanglements’ F**K OUTTA HERE.”

Also coming to Will’s defense, a third person commented, “Bruh Will Smith didn’t deserve this kind of disrespect. He’s a first ballot hall of fame entertainer.” Another person told August to move on from the scandalous affair, writing, “August Alsina should move on please. I know breaking up with him sucked, but that Entanglements song is just pure trash.”

“August Alsina is really petty yo! He made a song about entanglements with Rick Ross. Just peep the lyrics.. I wonder how Will Smith will be feeling right now!” someone else called out the R&B star, while another tweeted, “August Alsina deserves a double headshot from Deadshot for that song.” Someone else added, “August Alsina made a song tilted ‘Entanglements’ about Jada and the lyric is disrespectful asf. Will Smith don suffer oo.”

Will himself has seemingly taken all the drama surrounding Jada and August’s relationship in stride. Poking fun at it, he released a video on Sunday, July 19 that hilariously illustrated how 2020 has treated him so far.

In the Instagram clip, the 51-year-old actor told a man on the rooftop to drop a box that he had been holding because Will wanted to help out too. However, the man was unwilling and asked the actor to just leave him be, to which Will declined. In the end, the man finally agreed and threw the box when Will already turned his back around. Unaware of it, he got hit by the box in the head.