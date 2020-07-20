As US Banks Running Out of Coins Bitcoin Keeps On Chugging Along By Cointelegraph

As US Banks Running Out of Coins Bitcoin Keeps On Chugging Along



The U.S. economy is experiencing a shortage of coins. With this in mind, the Community State Bank, or CSB, of Milwaukee is offering a five percent premium to customers who turn in coins to one of its locations. Meanwhile (BTC) is not expected to run out of Satoshis anytime soon.

This issue apparently stems from further complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reasons given include that the U.S. Mint reduced coinage to protect its employees, and that U.S. consumers have been trying to avoid cash transactions as much as possible. Many believe that the recent crisis will serve as a catalyst for the transitioning to the cashless economy.

