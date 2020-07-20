Artist of the Week: Jawsh 685

The Auckland teen is bewitching music fans with his ‘Siren Beat’ as he starts viral trend, racks up tens of millions of views, and rules the charts around the world.

At just 17 years old, Auckland teen Jawsh 685 has become a global sensation. The Kiwi producer dominated music charts around the globe with his catchy instrumental “Siren Beat”. His addictive music caught the attention of Jason Derulo who later used it for “Savage Love”.

The remix initially sparked issues between the two artists as Derulo released his version without obtaining clearance for the sample. The U.K. singer reportedly wanted the song for himself and only to have Jawsh as a producer, but the teenager put his foot down.

They eventually resolved their feud. Jawsh was finally credited as an artist, co-writer, and sole producer. On top of that, “(Laxed – Siren Beat)” was added to the title of the revamped track.

The “Siren Beat” trend started on Tik Tok, amassing tens of millions of views. Even Dame Judi Dench was seen dancing to the beat in a cute video posted by her grandson Sam Williams. “It really helps small artists like me, because I wasn’t big at the time and getting it on TikTok helped people recognise it,” Jawsh said in an interview.





From the social media, it exploded on the charts with the Derulo remix. It recently spent a second consecutive week at the first spot on the U.K. singles chart, ruled the charts in at least seven other different countries, and reached top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It’s still shocking to just be a kid from South Auckland and all of a sudden, bang, you’re collabing with one of the world’s biggest artists,” the young musician said of his newfound fame. “It’s still hitting hard to me, still find it shocking.”

The teenage musician, real name Joshua Christian Nanai, becomes the third New Zealander to score No. 1 single in the United Kingdom, following Lorde with ‘Royals” and Kimbra with “Somebody That I Used to Know”. He continues to polish his music skills while finishing high school. He has been signed to Sony Music and hopes to collaborate with more big names in the industry.