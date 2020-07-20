Around 24% of Southwest pilots taking voluntary departure deals: source By

© .
CHICAGO () – Around 24% of Southwest Airlines (N:) pilots and around 33% of flight attendants have agreed so far to early retirement or long-term leaves of absence, a person familiar with the matter the said, while noting that there is still a period of time for employees to rescind their decision.
The full numbers will not be known for another week or two, the person said.
Southwest declined to comment.
