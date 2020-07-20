Animated ‘Hoops’ Comedy Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Teaser

RELATED STORIES

Hoops coach Hopkins is going to end his team’s practice with a basket if it’s the last effing thing he does, as seen in a first teaser for the new animated Netflix comedy (which will premiere Friday, Aug. 21).

Created by Ben Hoffman (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and counting Last Man on Earth‘s Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Seth Cohen among its executive producers, Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his god-awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.

New Girl alum Jake Johnson, who also serves as an EP, voices Ben Hopkins, the aforementioned pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself, but always looking for an easy way to get the job done. He’s shameless and selfish, and given the opportunity to do the right thing, he fails most of the time.

The rest of the voice cast includes Rob Riggle (American Dad) as Ben’s father Barry, a former pro athlete turned steakhouse owner; Natasha Leggero (Another Period) as Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife who has a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success; Ron Funches (Harley Quinn) as Ron, the assistant coach and Ben’s considerate, quiet and patient best friend, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Opal, the principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben; and A.D. Miles (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later) as Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer whose father abandoned him when he was young. Matty struggles with his body off the court and has a hard time making friends.