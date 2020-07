The Los Angeles Angels may not have their big free agent signing available to start the season.

Anthony Rendon, whom the team signed to a $245 million deal over the offseason, is dealing with an oblique injury that kept him out of Friday’s intrasquad game. Rendon was not in the lineup for the team’s exhibition game against the Padres on Monday night.

Angels manager Joe Maddon says that he is unsure whether Rendon will be available for the team’s first regular season game on Friday.