Andrew Gillum Returns With A Personal Update!

It has been some time since we have heard from former Florida Governor hopeful Andrew Gillum, but on Monday, he returned to social media to give his supporters a personal update.

If you last remember, Andrew announced that he would be entering rehab after he was reportedly found “inebriated” in a Florida hotel room and unresponsive. Authorities reportedly found bags of crystal meth inside of the room, and it was rumored that another male was found inside of the room with Andrew.

Fast-forward, Andrew returned to give an update and speak about his time in rehab, the depression he faced, and much more.

He said, “With a lot of encouragement from family and the people who love and care about me, I also got into therapy, where I could start to talk through what was going on with me. I knew if I had not dealt first with issues and addiction and the numbing that I chose with alcohol, there was no way I could start to pull back the layers and talk about what was truly happening underneath.”

Back in March, after news got out about the incident that reportedly took place in the hotel he issued an apology and stepped down from all of his public roles.

According to NBC Miami, at the time he said, “I want to apologize to my family, friends, and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.”

Check out Andrew Gillum’s personal update below:

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94