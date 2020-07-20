Daphne Keller / Stanford CIS Blog:
Analysis of why the PACT Act is a far better approach to reforming CDA 230 than the EARN IT Act, even with its shortcomings and need for improvement — Alex Feerst, one of the great thinkers about Internet content moderation, has a revealing metaphor about the real-world work involved.
Analysis of why the PACT Act is a far better approach to reforming CDA 230 than the EARN IT Act, even with its shortcomings and need for improvement (Daphne Keller/Stanford CIS Blog)
Daphne Keller / Stanford CIS Blog: