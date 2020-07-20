Amber Heard and friends ‘put heads together’ to lie about Depp

Amber Heard and two of her friends were accused of ‘putting their heads together’ to lie about claims that Depp attacked her and also smashed up the penthouse in which they lived and an adjoining one he owned.

Police were called to the incident of 21 May 2016 with two officers testifying last week that they did not see Heard with any injuries or damage to the property.

Heard alleges that after attacking her, Depp smashed up penthouse three, where he lived with her and penthouse five, which she used as an office and closet to store her personal possessions.

US actress Amber Heard, pictured leaving today’s hearing at the High Court in London, is accused of lying about claims that Depp attacked her at the Los Angeles penthouse in 2016

Amber Heard has released this picture of her face after she alleged Johnny Depp attacked him before their marriage ended in 2016

Heard and her friends, Rocky Pennington and Josh Drew claim that Depp left a trail of destruction, smashing up a kitchen in penthouse three, glass table, walls and furniture with a large bottle of wine which he was using like a club.

They claim that glass, wine and other debris were scattered across the floor. In penthouse five he destroyed Heard’s belongings.

Other witnesses at the trial have also claimed that they did not see Heard with any injuries or damage to any of the penthouses.

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mr Depp, told Heard: ‘My suggestion is that they have all got their heads together. You, Rocky Pennington and Josh Drew have got your heads together to come up with a graphic scene of damage in penthouse three and penthouse five. All of you have said that the officers must have seen it.’

When asked if the Los Angeles police officers who testified last week were lying, Heard replied they may have been influenced by media reporting soon after 21 May when she secured a restraining order against Depp. She suggested they did not want to be exposed for failing to take action when she called them and so did not report any injuries to her or damage to the property.

In her bombshell witness statement the actress also claims:

Mr Depp allegedly told her ‘death was the only way out of the relationship’ before their divorce in 2016;

She also claims Mr Depp kneeled on her back and hit the back of her head in a row in Tokyo over a pre-nuptial agreement;

If Miss Heard attempted to seduce him while wearing something ‘sexy’ – her megastar husband would call her ‘whore’, ‘slut’, ‘fame-hungry’, ‘gold-digger’ and ‘an attention whore’. Later he would say ‘well I’m going to have to watch you get raped’ and ‘I hope you get railed by a bunch of f****** fellas.’

Depp took their dog Boo and held her out of the window of the moving car while ‘howling like a dog’;

On a flight from Boston to LA in 2014 she claims Depp ‘kicked me hard in the back’ and kept verbally abusing me, saying things like ‘when we land, I can call some black brothers who can f*** you if you’re so desperate for it’.

In March 2015 she claims their trip to Australia was like being held hostage for three days where she claims she was beaten, strangled and spat at as Depp allegedly told her ‘you f****** make me do this’;

On her 30th birthday in April 2016 she claims Mr Depp repeatedly pushed her over, smashed pictures and photographs around the apartment and left a note saying: ‘Happy F****** Birthday’.

Depp alleged she had affairs with co-stars at ‘movie after movie’ and also claimed she cheated with Leonardo DiCaprio after an audition, calling him ‘pumpkin head’

Amber Heard gave evidence at the High Court today as part of Johnny Depp’s libel case against the publishers of The Sun

She also dismissed allegations she married Johnny Depp (pictured leaving the High Court today), 57, for money, or to further her career, as ‘preposterous’

Heard added: ‘This was in 2016 shortly after news broke, it happened soon after the restraining order. I imagine it would be important for them to clear this up on the record having not done anything.’

Heard was also shown a series of photographs of bruising to her face, which she claimed was caused after Depp threw a phone at her ‘like a baseball pitcher.’

Ms Laws alleged that the photos suggested that Heard had used make up to make it look as if she had been bruised.

A series of paparazzi shots were also shown to her in which she is not wearing make-up and there is no visible bruising to her face.

Ms Laws alleged: ‘Whatever is shown on these photos you have done yourself through make up or lighting or any other means. It was not through injury by Mr Depp.’

She also told the court that between 21 May, the day of the fight and 27 May, when Heard secured a restraining order she was seen by a number of people at the Eastern Columbia Building where the incident took place.

Ms Laws added: ‘You were seen by a number of people at the Eastern Columbia Building without any injuries at all. You never had a single mark injury or bruise on your face until 27 May.’

Heard denied that she was lying, insisting: ‘I did have injuries.’

Amber Heard admits taking MDMA and magic mushrooms at Coachella music festival but denies being hooked on ‘cocaine and liquor’ – despite nurse’s note detailing her addiction

Earlier today Ms Heard admitted taking MDMA and magic mushrooms at Coachella but denied being hooked on ‘cocaine and liquor’ – despite a doctor noting her addiction.

The Aquaman actress said that she is not a ‘habitual drug user’ and while she does drink wine, she does not like to get drunk.

She also dismissed allegations that she married Johnny Depp, 57, for money, or to further her career, as ‘preposterous’.

Ms Heard, 34, is giving evidence in her ex-husband’s libel action against The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article that labelled him a ‘wife beater’.

In a witness statement submitted to the court today, Ms Heard addressed allegations about her own drink and drug use.

Mr Depp allegedly nicknamed Leo DiCaprio ‘pumpkin-head’ and Channing Tatum ‘potato-head’ believing his wife had affairs with them, Amber Heard claims

The Aquaman actress (pictured leaving court today) said she is not a ‘habitual drug user’ and while she does drink wine, she does not like to get drunk

In a witness statement submitted to the court (pictured, a sketch today), Ms Heard addressed allegations about her own drink and drug use

The Hollywood stars Johnny Depp ‘accused Amber Heard of sleeping with’ Leonardo DiCaprio – allegedly nicknamed ‘pumpkin-head’ by Mr Depp Eddie Redmayne James Franco Jim Sturgess – allegedly nicknamed ‘turd’ by Mr Depp Kevin Costner Liam Hemsworth Billy-Bob Thornton Channing Tatum – allegedly nicknamed ‘potato-head’ by Mr Depp Kelli Garner

She said: ‘Johnny says I often drank more than him, and that I am a regular/heavy drug user. That’s just not true, although of course I drank more than him during the brief periods when he was sober.

‘If he was sober, then to be respectful, I would usually check with him that it was OK for me to drink wine in front of him. He would say yes and often insisted on pouring my wine.’ She added: ‘I am not a habitual drug user.

‘During our relationship I would say that I could count the number of times I attempted to smoke marijuana on two hands. I don’t like it.

‘I am not a personality that likes to be out of control. I did not take cocaine at all when I was with Johnny. I have taken MDMA or mushrooms a handful of times with friends.’

Ms Heard said she was prescribed Provigil in her 20s as she was ‘having a hard with sleep’ and it was causing problems with her work schedule, and she takes it ‘to this day in the prescribed dose’.

The statement also says: ‘I do like to drink wine, but I don’t like to get drunk.’ It adds: ‘I rarely drink to an extent that would get me past what I would characterise as ”tipsy”.’

In the statement, Ms Heard also said it was ‘preposterous that I could ever have encouraged Johnny to drink or take drugs’.

‘It was in my self-interest to advocate for and to support and protect his sobriety,’ she said. ‘To this end, I spent years trying to support him to get sober to help him and to save our relationship.’ Ms Heard went on to say she ‘did not lie about his [Mr Depp’s] drinking or drug use’.

She wrote: ‘Frankly there was no need to lie, it was clear to everyone around him that he was doing drugs and drinking and he himself invited medical intervention to address it.’

Giving evidence to the High Court this morning, Ms Heard was asked by Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mr Depp, about the claims in her witness statement she ‘wouldn’t take cocaine at all when you were with Mr Depp’ nor would she ‘drink to excess’.

Ms Laws said: ‘I suggest that they are all lies… every one of those assertions by you is a lie, isn’t it?’ Ms Heard said they were not.

Ms Laws asked Ms Heard about a medical note written by a nurse, Erin Boerum, who wrote Ms Heard had ‘a history of anxiety’ and had suffered from an eating disorder and ADHD.

Ms Heard replied: ‘That’s a mistake.’

The note also said: ‘AH reports a history of substance abuse, including addiction to cocaine and liquor.’

Ms Heard said: ‘I have never had an eating disorder, I have never been diagnosed with bipolar, I have never had a history of substance abuse or (of) liquor.’

In her statement, Ms Heard also said: ‘Johnny says that I have been diagnosed as borderline (or borderline toxic narcissistic) personality disorder, and that I have other unspecified personality disorders – that I am a sociopath, etc. ‘This is all completely untrue.’

She went on to say: ‘As for what Johnny says about my so-called ‘agenda’ in marrying him, for financial benefit or to somehow further my career, that is preposterous.

‘I remained financially independent from him the whole we were together and the entire amount of my divorce settlement was donated to charity.’

Secret recording captures Amber Heard admitting she started a ‘physical fight’ with Johnny Depp as she brands him a ‘big f****** baby’ during two-hour-long row

Johnny Depp secretly recorded a two-hour row with Amber Heard where she called him a ‘big f****** baby’ and admitted starting a ‘physical fight’ with him, the High Court heard today.

The audio was released by Mr Depp’s legal team as Ms Heard started her first day giving evidence in her ex-husband’s libel trial with The Sun after being branded a ‘wife-beater’.

It begins with the former couple arguing over whether she punched him and an angry Ms Heard says: ‘I did not punch you, I did not deck you, I hit you – but you’re fine, I did not hurt you’.

Mr Depp repeatedly insists she had a ‘closed fist’ and his former wife says: ‘That’s the difference between me and you. You’re a f****** baby. You are such a baby. Grow the f*** up Johnny’.

Mr Depp repeatedly tells her she would ‘start physical fights’ with him so ‘had to get the f*** out of there’ after she struck him.

Amber then says: ‘I did start physical fights, yes, so you did the right thing’ but goes on ‘what is your excuse when there’s no physical fight… and you still run away.

‘You can still call me names. You’re a hypocrite, you’re a baby, if they give a taste of it to you, you f****** lose it, but yet you dish it out.’

The High Court hearing heard allegations of how Pirates of the Carribbean star Johnny Depp would get upset whenever Amber Heard filmed sex scenes because he hated seeing her ‘getting f***** on camera’, the High Court heard today.

Ms Heard claimed she found herself turning down work and said her salary fell every year she was with him because Mr Depp was so jealous of other men during their marriage.

And she alleged that he would go through her scripts and veto ‘low cut’ gowns she wanted to wear for Hollywood premieres telling her: ‘My girl is not gonna dress like a whore’. She said: ‘Over , I stopped wearing revealing dresses for red carpet events: it just wasn’t worth the verbal and psychological abuse’.

In her extraordinary witness statement Ms Heard said: ‘He demanded to know about any romantic scene in a film and complained about how people can watch me “get f***ed on camera”.

She added: ‘He would even get himself copies of the scripts I was looking at, without asking me, to review them for himself. His rules got tighter every year we were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered,placing increasing restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do.

‘His rules got tighter every year we were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered, placing increasing restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do. I found myself making concessions and turning down work’.

Johnny Depp’s US lawyer is slammed for ‘macabre, threatening, sinister’ tweet about witness that said ‘In Memoriam Elon Musk’s decorator Laura Divenere’

Johnny’s Depp’s US lawyer was today accused of sending a ‘sinister and macabre’ message aimed at Amber Heard’s interior designer.

Adam Waldman’s tweet read: ‘In memoriam, Elon Musk’s decorator Laura Divenere’ after she had given evidence on Friday and called him the ‘biggest a**hole under the sun’.

Adam Wolanski QC, for News Group Newspapers, said Mr Waldman has been observing proceedings from one of the few available seats in court, adding: ‘We would ask that he refrains from posting further macabre, threatening and sinister messages about witnesses whose evidence he does not like.’

Mr Justice Nicol said the phrase ‘in memoriam’ – a phrase referring to remembering a dead – was unwelcome. Mr Depp’s barrister David Sherborne told the court it was a phrase Mr Waldman has used to refer to evidence which he believes to be in support of a lie.

Mr Waldman was mentioned in proceedings on Friday when Amber Heard secretly recorded her interior designer raging against him for allegedly pressuring her to make a critical statement about the actress.

Laura Divenere (left) claimed Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman (right) urged her to cooperate with Depp’s legal team or face being subpoenaed

Adam Waldman’s tweet read: ‘In memoriam, Elon Musk’s decorator Laura Divenere’ after she had given evidence on Friday and called him an ‘a**hole’

Laura Divenere, who furnished the ex-couple’s Los Angeles penthouse, said in her witness statement she never saw Heard with any injuries following a fight with Depp in May 2016.

She even claimed in her written statement that Heard, 34, never spoke about being the victim of domestic abuse during her with Depp, 57, who she described as ‘delightful’ and never aggressive.

The alleged row has become a focal point of the Depp’s High Court showdown against The Sun newspaper, who branded the actor a ‘wife beater’ in a 2018 article.

But evidence of a conversation between her and Heard in which Divenere vented against Depp’s US attorney Adam Waldman for leaning on her to brand Heard physically abusive in her High Court statement was then shared.

In the conversation, Ms Divenere called Waldman the ‘biggest a**hole under the sun’ after he asked her to abandon Heard’s version of the contentious 2016 fight.

London’s High Court was also today read a text from Waldman to Ms Divenere, who was strongly urged to cooperate with Depp’s legal team or face being subpoenaed.

And at the trial, Ms Divenere even conceded she had come under enormous pressure from Waldman to provide her statement, which she had not even written herself.

In one section of her statement, referring to the incidents of May 2016, Ms Divenere claims: ‘On none of those days immediately following the abuse claims did I observe any signs of physical abuse or injury, including any redness, swelling, cuts, bruising or damage of any kind.’

When asked by Ms Wass, representing The Sun, whose idea it was to include this, Ms Divenere replied: ‘Adam Waldman.’

She added: ‘Mr Waldman wrote the declaration, I just approved it and signed it.’ Ms Wass asked Ms Divenere: ‘I suggest that you felt pressurised by Mr Waldman to say things that were unfavourable about Miss Heard?’ Ms Divenere replied: ‘Yes.’

When asked about allegations she made about Heard having an affair with James Franco and Elon Musk, while she was still married to Depp, Ms Divenere said: ‘I did feel under pressure to say something about that.’

When asked about another section of her statement, which refers to Heard having spent a night in jail for attacking her former wife, Ms Divenere said: ‘That was Mr Waldman. I didn’t know about that until he told me.’

A text message from Mr Waldman to Ms Divenere was also read out in court, in which he asks her if she wants to ‘remain on the side of the hoax’ or the truth.

Ms Wass asked her: ‘Prior to this did you want to become involved as a witness between Miss Heard and Mr Depp. As a result of this text did you feel uncomfortable. Put under pressure?’

Ms Divenere replied: ‘I felt pressured.’

The High Court also heard a conversation that was secretly recorded by Heard when she spoke with Ms Divenere after she made her statement last June.

But the High Court in London heard a recording by Ms Heard of a conversation with Miss Divenere after she signed the statement, where she said Depp’s US attorney Adam Waldman drafted the statement and pressured her into signing it.

Ms Divenere said: ‘He thought I was totally conspiring with you, and I.. literally took it that I was like this lying person and he was gonna go ahead and subpoena me.’

Ms Heard then told her former aide: ‘It’s not your fault, you didn’t know. I hid it from everybody’.