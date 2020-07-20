Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Repeatedly Threatening to Kill Her

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ actress takes the witness stand in London court, claiming her former husband threatened to murder her many times during their tumultuous marriage.

Amber Heard has alleged Johnny Depp “explicitly threatened to kill me many times” during the course of their marriage.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is suing bosses at Britain’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) for libel, after he was labelled a “wife beater” in a 2018 article published in The Sun.

Depp has vehemently denied accusations of domestic violence levelled at him by his ex-wife but, as she took to the witness stand at London’s High Court on Monday (20Jul20), the “Aquaman” star alleged Depp told her “death was the only way out” of their marriage and threatened her life on several occasions.

“Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far,” she claimed in her witness statement. “He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.”

Heard claimed Depp told her he would kill her if she ever tried to leave him, adding the “Sweeney Todd” star “talked about our relationship being ‘dead or alive’ and telling me that death was the only way out of the relationship; the way he would describe what he wanted to do to me if I left him or hurt him.”

She went on to allege Depp called her a “w**re” and said he wanted to watch her “get railed by a bunch of f**king fellas,” adding the insults also included racial epithets, telling her she “deserved” to be assaulted by Mexican and black men.

“He demeaned me anytime I tried to wear anything that could be seen as sexy, calling me a ‘w**re’, ‘s**t’, ‘fame-hungry’ and ‘an attention w**re’, but it got worse over time,” Heard explained, alleging Depp would also insult her looks.

“His verbal abuse was often sexualised, but it was also about my looks and related to my work, saying things like ‘no one will hire you when your t*ts and a*s sag’ or calling me ‘fat a*s,’ ” she continued. “Sometimes I would react and give it back to him, calling him ‘old man’ or ‘limp d**k.’ He would often refer to my verbal insults as ‘right hooks’ or ‘sucker-punches.’ ”

The “Justice League” star also told the court Depp kicked her in the back during a fiery argument on a flight from Boston to L.A. in May, 2014, recalling, “At one point, I got up to move elsewhere on the plane and he said, ‘are you f**king walking away from me?’ and he kicked me hard in the back.”

“He kept verbally abusing me, saying things like ‘When we land, I can call some black brothers who can f**k you if you’re so desperate for it,’ ” she detailed, revealing the actor later texted her an apology claiming his “illness somehow crept up and grabbed me… I must get better. And I will.”

Depp has repeatedly insisted he was the victim and that Heard abused him, accusing her of striking him with a glass vodka bottle, leaving him with a severed finger, among other incidents. His exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have both spoken in his favour.

The trial continues.