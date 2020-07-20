Alicia Silverstone Remembers ‘Adorable’ Brittany Murphy on 25th Anniversary of ‘Clueless’

WENN

When celebrating the beloved 1995 film with Vogue, the actress best known as Cher Horowitz opens up about her impression of her late co-star when the latter first auditioned for the role of Tai Frasier.

Alicia Silverstone has paid tribute to her late “Clueless” co-star Brittany Murphy on the 25th anniversary of the film.

Murphy passed away at the age on 32 in December, 2009 but she was on Alicia’s mind as the 43-year-old was celebrating their beloved 1995 film with Vogue last week (ends July 17).

Alicia revealed she was blown away with Brittany’s acting talents when she first auditioned for her role of Tai Frasier.

“I just remember thinking she was so great for the part,” Alicia said. “I can’t remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don’t know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable.”

“She’s so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to (director) Amy (Heckerling) right away, ‘I think she’s the one…’ She was like, ‘Uh yeah, duh. Of course she was the best. She’s the one.’ ”

Alicia also recalled working with fellow teenager Brittany on the set, “I remember her mom was on set a lot. I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together. But I don’t think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn’t know we were in a big movie.”